Sociologist Forecasts Dynamic Political Season in Bulgaria

Sofia. One should expect a dynamic political season, sociologist Yuri Aslanov told Focus News Agency in connection with AFIS’ latest sociological survey. He said the support for each of the two leading political parties – GERB and BSP – was very close now. According to him, the economic environment and the increase in prices of basic consumer goods may cause social tension, which would further heat up the political situation. Against this background, the ruling coalition shows signs of instability, he added. “All this, in combination, implies a very tense political season, at the end of which, in the spring next year, there are scheduled elections for the European Parliament, some kind of a test of political support at national level. Until then, we cannot say if there will be some extraordinary development of the situation and early parliamentary elections, but even if there is none, the outcome of the European elections is also unpredictable at the moment. That is, there will be dynamism in all dimensions of public life,” Yuri Aslanov said.