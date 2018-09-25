Wind Dying Down Across Bulgaria Today, no more Rain, Highs between 15°C and 20°C

Sofia. Wind will decrease today but will remain moderate from the northwest. In the morning, some rain still likely in the eastern areas but will quickly stop and clouds will give way to sunny skies, with highs between 15°C and 20°C, in Sofia about 15°C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for September and will continue to rise. This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev told Focus News Agency.
Strong northwest wind will blow in the mountains. Mostly sunny skies expected after some morning clouds. During the day the temperatures will drop to about 5°C at 1,200 m and minus 1-2°C at 2,000 m in the afternoon.

