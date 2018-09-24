Mostly Sunny this Morning, more Clouds with Local Rainfall Forecast Later Today

Sofia. Today it will be mostly sunny in the morning. There will still be southwestern wind and rising temperatures, mostly in Eastern Bulgaria and the Fore-Balkan region. From about noon, initially in Northwestern Bulgaria, the wind will get stronger from northwest, bringing cold air. By the evening, northwestern wind also in Eastern Bulgaria. Amid the cold atmospheric front, there will be more clouds and meteorologists expect rain with thunder in some areas, from west to east. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, Georgi Tsekov told Focus News Agency. At about 3.00 pm, one can expect temperatures in the range from 18-20°C in the northwestern regions to 32-34°C in some areas in the eastern half of the country.

