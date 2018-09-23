3564 Stores Later, the German Giant KiK Plans to Open its First 10 in Bulgaria as well

One of Germany's largest clothing stores, KiK, will enter the Bulgarian market in 2019 and plans to open 10 stores in the first year. This was stated by the press center of the company in response to Money.bg.

The exact location of the stores is not yet fully specified and analyzes are currently under way. The company says they are looking at different locations - from shopping streets, through shopping centers to specialized markets. Important criteria are affordability, the business environment, the purchasing power, the number of households in the area, and others.

KiK's model of work is new to the Bulgarian textile market and the chain is in the "discounter" category - it is looking for the lowest possible price through typical techniques for this type of trade, such as large pre-orders, direct work with suppliers without the cost of intermediaries , the use of sea transport, which is the cheapest and others.

KiK operates in 10 European markets, and from the next year they will become 12. The chain comes to the Bulgarian market and the Romanian market with a similar number of stores - 10.