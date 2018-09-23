A Limit of 90 km/h is Introduced on Trakia Highway between Chirpan and Stara Zagora

Due to bumps on the road of Trakia highway in the section between Chirpan-Stara Zagora on Monday a limit of 90 km / h is introduced, Road Infrastructure Agency announced. The section is 40 kilometers long and was put into operation in 2007.

In this area potholes were formed in the right lane nearly a year after the road was released.

Trakia highway repairs continue on the 17th and 18th kilometers in the direction of Burgas (before Ihtiman), which caused traffic jams on Saturday. The movement takes place in two ways in the lanes for Sofia.

Drivers should also move with caution in the section between Ihtiman and the Trayanovi Vrata tunnel from km 45 to km 53, where a speed limit of 90 km / h is introduced in the two traffic lanes due to uneven road surfaces.

The repairs are also carried out on the bridge over the river Elshishka at the 89th km of Trakia highway. The movement is made in two ways in the lanes for Plovdiv.