29 Killed in Attack on Iranian Military Parade

(CNN) - At least 29 people were killed and 70 others wounded in an attack on a military parade in Iran's southwestern city of Ahvaz on Saturday, Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency reported, citing the deputy governor-general of Khouzestan province, Hossein Hosseinzadeh.

The dead and wounded were both military personnel and civilians including a journalist who were watching the parade, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) added.

"Terrorists began shooting from a long distance while inside the park, at the armed forces as well as civilians watching the parade," Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarch, a spokesman for the Iranian armed forces told Mehr, a semi-official Iranian news agency.

Three of the attackers were gunned down during clashes with the security forces and one other was arrested, news agencies reported.

The separatist group Patriotic Arab Democratic Movement in Ahwaz claimed responsibility for the attack, according to IRNA. The group is supported by "foreign antagonists," including Saudi Arabia, the agency said.