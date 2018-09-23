Turkish Fencer Scores Gold Medal in Bulgaria

ANKARA

Turkish fencer Enver Yildirim on Saturday won a gold medal at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Satellite Tournament hosted by Bulgaria.

Yildirim bagged the gold medal at the finals by beating French rival Francesco D'armiento 15-7, said the Turkish Fencing Federation in a statement.

He overcame Bulgarian fencer Lyuboslav Burnev 15-6 in the semifinals.

Various members of Turkish national fencing team have taken home several medals from recent international competitions and are looking ahead to wielding their sabres in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.