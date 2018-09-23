Rough Defeat for Bulgarian Volleyball, but still Hold an 14-12 All-time Advantage over US Men
The U.S. men’s volleyball team has been unstoppable so far at the FIVB World Championship, and that continued Saturday with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-18 win over host Bulgaria in the second match of the second round.
Olympic bronze medalist Aaron Russell led the U.S. in scoring with 16 points and added four blocks and Taylor Sander had 12 points, while two-time Olympian Matt Anderson added 11 with three blocks in the win.
With the win, the U.S. clinched the top spot in Pool G and now has a 7-0 record at the tournament. That qualifies them for the third round with one second round match still to play. The men are seeking their first world championship since 1986.
