Bulgaria to Launch Campaign to Attract Chinese Tourists, Says Bulgarian Tourism Minister

Sofia. China is very important for the European tourism, we seek to promote Bulgaria as a tourism destination in the Chinese market. We are preparing a marketing campaign to attract visitors from China, which we plan to launch next year. Bulgaria’s official tourism portal will be available in Chinese after its upgrade in 2019. This was stated by Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova at a working meeting with Chinese businessmen and investors, which was held today in Sofia, said the press office of the Ministry of Tourism.

The meeting was attended by Liu Ping, President of Bright Food Group, and Pu Shaohua, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bright Dairy and other representatives of the company. For 10 years the company has been producing and distributing the Momchilovtsi brand yoghurt in China, and for 4 years now it has organised a yogurt festival of the same name here. Mr Liu Ping pointed out that Momchilovtsi is known to over 150 million Chinese and is the most popular yoghurt in China.

The potential of the Chinese outbound market is enormous, Minister Angelkova said, explaining that the Ministry of Tourism is developing a special product for distant markets to promote the tourism opportunities in the region. This is the so-called Balkan Route, which is a joint project between 11 Balkan countries – Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania, Turkey, Montenegro, Croatia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia and the Republic of Macedonia. In the period January - July this year, close to 15.5 thousand Chinese tourists visited Bulgaria, ranking China 32nd among the leading inbound markets for Bulgaria, Minister Angelkova said, pointing out that the possibilities are much greater.

Focus News Agency