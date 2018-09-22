Inercom Bulgaria Submits New Notification on CEZ Deal to Watchdog after a Restructuring

Bulgaria: Inercom Bulgaria Submits New Notification on CEZ Deal to Watchdog after a Restructuring

Sofia. Inercom Bulgaria has submitted a new notification on the CEZ deal to the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) after a restructuring that the company said was a response to all concerns about concentration stated by the antitrust regulator. In a press release, Inercom said that after the restructuring in its group, the companies producing electricity from photovoltaic plants are not part of its portfolio.
Focus recalls: On July 19, the regulator prohibited Inercom from acquiring CEZ’s assets in Bulgaria, saying that the deal might threaten market competition. Precisely the six photovoltaic power plants owned by the Inercom group emerged as an obstacle to the deal. According to CPC, with the acquisition the buyer will have a significant advantage over the other photovoltaic power producers.

