Clean Air Standards Laid Down in Legislation still not Met in Bulgaria

Sofia. Bulgaria has not yet achieved the standards for clean air laid down in its legislation, Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov told the Parliament, quoted by Focus News Agency. Therefore the ministry is preparing legal amendments to limit the use of low-quality coal for domestic heating, which will add to legal changes targeted at improving the quality and efficiency of cars, the minister said. The law on local taxes will be amended to stimulate the use of less polluting cars, by means of an environmental component in determining taxes on cars. The minister added that local authorities should also work to improve air quality.

 

