Plovdiv: Latest Bird Flu Case Affects 43,000 Laying Hens in a Farm in Trilistnik
Plovdiv. The latest bird flu case affects 43,000 laying hens in a farm in the village of Trilistnik, regional food safety director Kamen Yankov told Focus Radio. Laboratory tests have confirmed an outbreak of the disease, identified as a primary outbreak. The measures taken to control and eradicate the disease include humane killing of all birds in the affected farm, disinfection and delineation of a 3-km protection area and a 10-km observation area around the site.
