Blagoevgrad: Four Charged over Attempted Robbery in Rozhen Monastery
Crime | September 21, 2018, Friday // 21:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sandanski. Four people have been charged over the attempted robbery in the Rozhen Monastery, Blagoevgrad Regional Prosecutor’s Office said. Two are adults, while the other two are 16 and 17 years old. They are charged with complicity in theft. A court hearing is scheduled for today. The prosecutor overseeing the investigation wants all four to stay in custody.
- » Bulgarian Police Detain Driver Transporting 16 illegal Migrants
- » Three Injured After Car Ploughs Into Pedestrians in London
- » Bulgarian Arrested In Curaçao For Extradition to Germany
- » Robbery in Rozhen Monastery
- » A Policeman was Shot in Sofia
- » Sofia: Four Detained for Distribution of Drugs from Dominican Republic
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)