Blagoevgrad: Four Charged over Attempted Robbery in Rozhen Monastery

Crime | September 21, 2018, Friday // 21:31| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Blagoevgrad: Four Charged over Attempted Robbery in Rozhen Monastery

Sandanski. Four people have been charged over the attempted robbery in the Rozhen Monastery, Blagoevgrad Regional Prosecutor’s Office said. Two are adults, while the other two are 16 and 17 years old. They are charged with complicity in theft. A court hearing is scheduled for today. The prosecutor overseeing the investigation wants all four to stay in custody.

 

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria