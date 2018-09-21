Heating Prices in Sofia will Rise by About 8% from October 1

Heating and hot water in Sofia should rise by 8% from 1 October. This is recommended in an expert report published on the site of the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation.


The price increase is a result of Bulgargaz's demand for gas prices from the same date by nearly 14%. The regulator's experts checked the accounts of the gas supplier and were of the opinion that the appreciation was justified.


Because of the increase in the price of the raw material, the heating prices will increase in Plovdiv by 9%, in Burgas and Pleven - by nearly 5% and in Varna by just over 2%.


The public discussion of the gas price is on September 25th, and the heating and the hot water on the next day.


KEVR will set prices for the fourth quarter in a closed session on October 1.


This will be the second rise in the price of heating this year. In July it picked up 7.33% on average. For Toplofikatsia - Sofia, the increase was 7.46%, for Plovdiv - 0.94%, for Varna - by 4.89%.

