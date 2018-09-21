Border police: Heavy Traffic on Kulata, Kapitan Andreevo and Lesovo Checkpoints
Sofia. On the Bulgarian-Greek border, there is heavy truck traffic in both directions on Kulata checkpoint, according to Border Police data as of 8.00 am.
On the border with Turkey, there is heavy truck traffic from Bulgaria on Kapitan Andreevo and Lesovo.
Normal traffic was reported for all checkpoints on the borders with Serbia, Macedonia and Romania.
