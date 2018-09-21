Sunny Weather with Highs of 25-30°C

Sofia. Today it will be mostly sunny. There will be light wind, moderate in Eastern Bulgaria, from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures between 25°C and 30°C, in Sofia 26°C, Evgenia Egova, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.
The atmospheric pressure will decrease a little but will remain slightly above the average for September.

