Sunny Weather with Highs of 25-30°C
Sofia. Today it will be mostly sunny. There will be light wind, moderate in Eastern Bulgaria, from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures between 25°C and 30°C, in Sofia 26°C, Evgenia Egova, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.
The atmospheric pressure will decrease a little but will remain slightly above the average for September.
