US Ambassador to Bulgaria Visited Headquarters of MRF Party

Politics » DIPLOMACY | September 21, 2018, Friday // 09:29| Views: | Comments: 0
US Ambassador to Bulgaria, Eric Rubin, visited the headquarters of the ethnic Turkish party “Movement for Rights and Freedoms”, the party's press office said on 20th of September.

Rubin spoke yesterday with MRF Honorary Chair Ahmed Dogan and Chairman Moustafa Karadyi. The three have discussed topical political issues and the development of bilateral relations.

