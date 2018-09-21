US Ambassador to Bulgaria Visited Headquarters of MRF Party
Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
US Ambassador to Bulgaria, Eric Rubin, visited the headquarters of the ethnic Turkish party “Movement for Rights and Freedoms”, the party's press office said on 20th of September.
Rubin spoke yesterday with MRF Honorary Chair Ahmed Dogan and Chairman Moustafa Karadyi. The three have discussed topical political issues and the development of bilateral relations.
- » Bulgaria Shows Great Interest in Azerbaijan's Global Projects
- » Bulgaria Appointed Honorary Consul in the Dominican Republic
- » Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Met with the Bavarian Chief Public Prosecutor
- » Morocco's Foreign Minister Arrives on a Visit to Bulgaria
- » Ukrainian Embassy Condemns Visit of Bulgarian Politicians to Occupied Crimea
- » President Radev Awarded Madara Horseman Order to the Croatian Ambassador
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)