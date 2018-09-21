Bulgarian Artists illuminate Brandenburg Gate During Berlin’s Festival of Lights

Bulgarian artists will illuninate the Berlin Brandenburg Gate in Berlin during the Festival of Lights. Marin Dimitrov and Marin Petkov have a lot of experience at festivals around the world, and now they are going to decorate the German capital. The theme of the Brandenburg Gate is to link cultures. This will be a multicultural show with different elements from different countries.

In the BNT studio on 20th of September, they talked about their successful projects in 3D mapping, emphasizing the one in Moscow. There, on the Bolshoi Theater building, they created a spectacular show with lights.

They also mentioned the Kuwait Emir personal operetta show. The two took part many projects in Dubai in Qatar.

