Bulgaria Shows Great Interest in Azerbaijan's Global Projects

Bulgaria shows great interest in the global projects being implemented by Azerbaijan.

This statement was made in Baku on Sept. 20 during the meeting between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov and Chairperson of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Tsveta Karayancheva, who is on a visit to the country to participate in the solemn event on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani parliament.

'Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have strong friendly relations,' Mammadov said, adding that these relations have reached the level of strategic partnership.

"Currently, political relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria are at a high level,' he said. 'Our countries are also successfully cooperating within the international organizations. Of course, interparliamentary cooperation also plays an important role in expanding our relations."

The prime minister touched upon the trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria and stressed that the trade turnover between the two countries has greatly grown during the eight months of this year.

Mammadov also said that a number of important issues are planned to be discussed at the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in Sofia.

Chairperson of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Tsveta Karayancheva congratulated Mammadov on his appointment to the post of prime minister and expressed gratitude for the invitation to participate in the solemn events on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani parliament.

Karayancheva said that the mutual activity of the parliaments of the two countries plays an important role in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.

'The commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is an important event,' she said, adding that Bulgaria shows great interest in this project.

The special significance of the "Southern Gas Corridor" project was stressed during the conversation. The views on the construction of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria were exchanged.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the field of agriculture, food industry, tourism, investments and implementation of joint infrastructure projects, as well as in other areas of mutual interest.

