Former Prime Minister: Bulgaria's Government Instability is a Fact, but there is no Serious Alternative
Sofia. Government instability is a fact, but there is no serious alternative, former prime minister and professor of constitutional law Georgi Bliznashki told Focus Radio. Regarding tension between the president and the government and another presidential veto overturned, on amendments to the Administrative Procedure Code, Prof. Bliznashki said that the state has to provide quality and accessible justice to its citizens. “When fees get too high, they become unaffordable for ordinary citizens. Who else, if not the president, should raise this question? It is now referred to the Constitutional Court, let’s see how our Constitutional Court, guardian of the Constitution and its values, will find the ‘golden ratio’ in this case,” he said. Commenting on the presidential decree for Mladen Marinov to step down as Interior Ministry Secretary General, Prof. Bliznashki said that waiting for that decree had been unnecessary.
