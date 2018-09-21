Bulgarian Ossuary in Nis Defiled
September 21, 2018, Friday
Nis. The Bulgarian ossuary in the Ledena Stena area in Nis was defiled, Focus has reported. The walls were spray-painted with offensive scribbles and some slabs were broken.
This is an act of primitive nationalism, Bulgarian Consul General in Nis Edvin Sugarev commented for Focus News Agency.
The ossuary in Nis contains the remains of 2,015 Bulgarian soldiers and officers who died in the autumn of 1944 in Macedonia and Serbia during the World War II.
