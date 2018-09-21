New Interior Minister of Bulgaria Promises Continuity

Sofia. Newly appointed Minister of Interior Mladen Marinov promised continuity in the work of the ministry. “I think that by focusing on human resources and on technological upgrade we will achieve good results,” he told reporters in Parliament after the voting, Focus News Agency reports. Asked who the new Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior would be, Marinov said it was not on the agenda now.

 

