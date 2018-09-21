Prosecutor General: Bulgaria has Industrial Capacity and Full Mobility of illegal Cigarette Production

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 21, 2018, Friday // 00:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Prosecutor General: Bulgaria has Industrial Capacity and Full Mobility of illegal Cigarette Production

Sofia. In Bulgaria there is real industrial capacity, full mobility and full autonomy of illegal cigarette production, Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov said at a meeting of the Parliament’s Monitoring Committee on the Revenue Agencies and Combating Parallel Economy and Smuggling, Focus News Agency reported.
“In Bulgaria there are modern machines, whole production lines, which are also mobile. They can be easily moved from one city to another or to another country,” he said. “The production is also fully autonomous, it is of a closed type,” Prosecutor Tsatsarov explained. "In two of the factories the workers are foreign citizens from former socialist states. They live in isolation in the factories,” said Tsatsarov, adding that the factories have security guards and surveillance systems in place. "The factory dismantled in Karnobat is equipped with two modern diesel generators. One is indoors, the other one is outside. They ensure factory's continuous operation,” the Prosecutor General said.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria