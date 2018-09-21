Prosecutor General: Bulgaria has Industrial Capacity and Full Mobility of illegal Cigarette Production

Sofia. In Bulgaria there is real industrial capacity, full mobility and full autonomy of illegal cigarette production, Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov said at a meeting of the Parliament’s Monitoring Committee on the Revenue Agencies and Combating Parallel Economy and Smuggling, Focus News Agency reported.

“In Bulgaria there are modern machines, whole production lines, which are also mobile. They can be easily moved from one city to another or to another country,” he said. “The production is also fully autonomous, it is of a closed type,” Prosecutor Tsatsarov explained. "In two of the factories the workers are foreign citizens from former socialist states. They live in isolation in the factories,” said Tsatsarov, adding that the factories have security guards and surveillance systems in place. "The factory dismantled in Karnobat is equipped with two modern diesel generators. One is indoors, the other one is outside. They ensure factory's continuous operation,” the Prosecutor General said.