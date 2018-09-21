Prosecutor General: Bulgaria has Industrial Capacity and Full Mobility of illegal Cigarette Production
Sofia. In Bulgaria there is real industrial capacity, full mobility and full autonomy of illegal cigarette production, Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov said at a meeting of the Parliament’s Monitoring Committee on the Revenue Agencies and Combating Parallel Economy and Smuggling, Focus News Agency reported.
“In Bulgaria there are modern machines, whole production lines, which are also mobile. They can be easily moved from one city to another or to another country,” he said. “The production is also fully autonomous, it is of a closed type,” Prosecutor Tsatsarov explained. "In two of the factories the workers are foreign citizens from former socialist states. They live in isolation in the factories,” said Tsatsarov, adding that the factories have security guards and surveillance systems in place. "The factory dismantled in Karnobat is equipped with two modern diesel generators. One is indoors, the other one is outside. They ensure factory's continuous operation,” the Prosecutor General said.
- » Former Prime Minister: Bulgaria's Government Instability is a Fact, but there is no Serious Alternative
- » New Interior Minister of Bulgaria Promises Continuity
- » Bulgarian Parliament Elects Three New Ministers
- » Truck Traffic in Bulgaria will be Restricted on Busiest Roads on September 21 ahead of Holidays
- » Complaint Against Public Procurement for National Health Information System
- » New BGN 35 Million for Hemus Motorway between Yablanitsa and Boaza