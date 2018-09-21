Despite Rainy Summer, Turnover Grows by BGN 34 Million Alone on Northern Black Sea Coast of Bulgaria

Varna. Despite the rainy summer, the revenue agency has registered an increase of over BGN 34 million in turnover alone for the northern Black Sea coast, Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov said in Varna after a meeting with institutions and tourism businesses, Focus Radio has reported. He described the tourist season as successful and pointed out a reduction in violations and crime such as thefts and intellectual property offences this summer. With regard to brands and intellectual property offences, there is a 50% reduction compared to the previous season, he said.

Focus News Agency