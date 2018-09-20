According to a New Ranking Europe's least Relaxing City is Sofia

City breaks can make for relaxing getaways when you head for the leafy parks, watch the world go by at the alfresco cafes and stroll along the canals but new research has revealed the most hectic European destinations for visitors.

Bulgarian capital Sofia was found to be the least relaxing city in Europe, with the highest city population density of 6,400 people per km², a small 354km coastline and mediocre scores for happiness (6.4 out of 10), living standards (5.6 out of 10) and public transport satisfaction (6 out of 10).

Surprisingly, Sofia was followed by popular tourist destinations Amsterdam and Paris as the least relaxing European city breaks in the research by SpaSeekers.

The spa booking website ranked 28 cities in Europe by analysing the number of people per km, how happy the locals are, living standards, access to public transport, the amount of coastline nearby and the number of travellers using the local airport.

Despite its low city population density (3,300 per km²) and relatively high satisfaction levels, Amsterdam’s 63,625,664 annual airport passengers result in a stressful city break experience, according to the data.

Likewise, Paris’ 65,933,145 annual airport passengers at the popular Charles de Gaulle Airport can often result in a chaotic and congested experience.

London also made it on the top 10 list of least relaxing city breaks and was placed eighth for its crowded atmosphere (5,600 per km2) and busiest European airport.

Meanwhile, the most relaxing cities in Europe were also revealed, with Copenhagen topping the list, followed by Luxembourg City, Tallinn, Helsinki and Zagreb.

There were no UK cities named in the most relaxing destinations and Vilnius, Riga, Stockholm, Athens and Valletta made up the remaining top 10 destinations respectively.

The 10 least relaxing city breaks in Europe, according to SpaSeeekers:

1. Sofia, Bulgaria

2. Amsterdam, Netherlands

3. Paris, France

4. Madrid, Spain

5. Bucharest, Romania

6. Berlin, Germany

7. Prague, Czech Republic

8. London, UK

9. Warsaw, Poland

10. Dublin, Ireland