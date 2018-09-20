Minister Angelkova: 11% of Employed in Bulgaria Work in Tourism
Sofia. Nearly 11% of the employed work in the tourism sector, Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova said before signing a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy, Focus News Agency reports. She also said that tourism was an important sector for national GDP. Commenting on labour shortage in the sector, the minister recalled recent amendments in respect of labour mobility and seasonal employment of workers from third countries and the opportunity for them to extend their stay from three to nine months.
