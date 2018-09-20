PM: Decision on Hungary Taken at Government Operative Meeting has no Legal Value but has Moral Significance

Salzburg. The decision on Hungary taken at an operative meeting of the Bulgarian government has no legal value but has moral significance, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov told reporters in Salzburg, quoted by Focus News Agency. The decision means that if a procedure is ever triggered, the government will stand on the side of Viktor Orban, the prime minister said. “[Viktor Orban] should also take a step back on the university and some green and non-governmental organisations, on which everyone in Europe insists,” said Borissov. He rejected criticism from President Rumen Radev and opposition leader Kornelia Ninova that the government’s position on Hungary was different at home and at EU level.