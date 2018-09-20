Bulgarian Parliament Elects Three New Ministers
Sofia. The Bulgarian Parliament has voted to elect three new ministers today, Focus News Agency reports.
The National Assembly accepted the resignations of Ivaylo Moskovski, Nikolay Nankov and Valentin Radev, and elected Rosen Zhelayzkov as Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications, Petya Avramova as Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, and Mladen Marinov as Minister of the Interior. The three ex-ministers stepped down after Prime Minister Boyko Borissov demanded their resignations over the fatal bus crash near the town of Svoge on 25 August that killed 17 people.
