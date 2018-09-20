Bulgarian Energy Regulator will most Likely Accept a Gas Price Increase of 13.89%

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission will most likely accept an increase in the price of natural gas by about 13.89%, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova told bTV. Petkova referred to a statement of the regulator and added that a public discussion on the price of natural gas would take place on September 25. “The regulator will say what proposal it will accept. Bulgargaz has proposed 14%,” the minister said. The gas price depends on the contract between Bulgargaz and Gazprom Export and is calculated on a formula related to the price of oil products and the US dollar exchange rate, she explained.