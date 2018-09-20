Bulgarian Energy Regulator will most Likely Accept a Gas Price Increase of 13.89%

Business » ENERGY | September 20, 2018, Thursday // 13:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Energy Regulator will most Likely Accept a Gas Price Increase of 13.89%

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission will most likely accept an increase in the price of natural gas by about 13.89%, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova told bTV. Petkova referred to a statement of the regulator and added that a public discussion on the price of natural gas would take place on September 25. “The regulator will say what proposal it will accept. Bulgargaz has proposed 14%,” the minister said. The gas price depends on the contract between Bulgargaz and Gazprom Export and is calculated on a formula related to the price of oil products and the US dollar exchange rate, she explained.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria