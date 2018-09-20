Sunny Weather Today, with some Clouds Increasing, highs between 24°C and 29°C

September 20, 2018, Thursday
Bulgaria: Sunny Weather Today, with some Clouds Increasing, highs between 24°C and 29°C

Sofia. It will be sunny today, with some clouds increasing, light to moderate wind from the east-northeast, maximum temperatures between 24°C and 29°C, in Sofia 26°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Hristo Hristov told Focus News Agency.

The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny, with moderate northeast wind and highs of 22-24°C.

