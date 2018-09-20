Bulgarian Servicemen in Blue Bridge and Saber Junction 2018 Exercises

SOFIA, Bulgaria (BulgarianMilitary.com), 19 September 2018, Editor: Stanislava Georgieva,

On 18 September, the Bulgarian Air Force MiG-29 pair and the Romania’s supersonic jet fighter MiG-21 took part in the annual joint flying training „Blue Bridge – 2018”, conducted since 2012 between the Bulgarian and Romanian Air Forces, learned BulgarianMilitary.com. During the training, the fighter aircraft successfully completed all missions as well as Air Policing one, which involved the interception and the forced landing of an airplane flying without authorization through the airspace of both countries. This happened at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, and for the fulfilling of the flying tasks goals, in the role of “airplane-intruder” was involved and military transport aircraft C-27J Spartan, part of the inventory of the Romania’s Air Forces. The training included actual reception and transmission of crew management, done by the relevant national control centers. The annual Bulgarian-Romanian flight exercise, Blue Bridge – 2018, aims to improve the coordination and the interoperability between the Air Forces of the both countries, when carrying out cross-border operations on air traffic control and airspace security. It also improves the crew preparation in order to be trained to perform accurately coordinated in time and space flight tasks, in the airspace.

