Bulgaria: International Atomic Energy Agency: Bulgaria Signs a CPF for 2018–2023

Latchesar Kostov, Chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Agency, and Mr Dazhu Yang, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, signed Bulgaria’s Country Programme Framework (CPF) for the period of 2018–2023 on 19 September 2018. A CPF is the frame of reference for the medium-term planning of technical cooperation between a Member State and the IAEA and identifies priority areas where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.

Bulgaria has been an IAEA Member State since 1957. Its 2018–2023 CPF identifies four priority areas:

  1. Nuclear and radiation safety and security
  2. Food and agriculture
  3. Health and nutrition
  4. Nuclear knowledge, workforce flow and sustainable development
