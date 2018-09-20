Truck Traffic in Bulgaria will be Restricted on Busiest Roads on September 21 ahead of Holidays
Sofia. Trucks of over 12 tonnes will be halted on the motorways and the busiest roads between 4.00 pm and 8.00 pm on September 21, the last working day before the holidays for Independence Day, the Road Infrastructure Agency said. It warned drivers about possible delays in some road sections due to repairs. The same ban for heavy trucks will be valid on the last holiday, September 24, between 2.00 pm and 8.00 pm.
Focus News Agency
