The World Famous Italian Musician Eros Ramazzotti with One Unique Concert in Bulgaria

3RD October (Thursday), 2019, 20:00h, Arena Armeec

Eros Ramazzotti will visit Bulgaria in 2019 as part of the world tour „Vita ce n`e’“!

The superstar Eros Ramazzotti is considered as one of the most successful Italian musicians and his glorious career continues more than thirty years. He released 14 studio albums, one EP, three compilations, three live albums and 37 singles, and he has sold over 60 million copies worldwide. He has worked together with artists like Cher, Tina Turner, Andrea Bocelli, Patsy Kensit, Anastacia, Joe Cocker, Julio Iglesias, Lynn Davis, Ricardo Arjona, Luciano Pavarotti, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger and Ricky Martin.

Vita Ce N’è it’s the title of the forthcoming new studio album from Eros Ramazzotti. The record will be released on November 23rd. Together with the album, the wourld tour of the artist will kick off from Munich on February 17th 2019. During the tour, Eros will take across the 5 continents into some of the most magnificent show arenas.

In the world tour „Vita ce n`e’“, one of the biggest Italian music stars Eros Ramazzotti will visit Sofia. The Bulgarian fans will have the opportunity to enjoy his concert on October 3rd in Arena Armeec!

Tickets for the EROS RAMAZZOTTI concert will be

at prices from 50 to 120 leva



