The World Famous Italian Musician Eros Ramazzotti with One Unique Concert in Bulgaria

Society » CULTURE | September 20, 2018, Thursday // 07:40| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The World Famous Italian Musician Eros Ramazzotti with One Unique Concert in Bulgaria

3RD October (Thursday), 2019, 20:00h, Arena Armeec

 

Eros Ramazzotti will visit Bulgaria in 2019 as part of the world tour „Vita ce n`e’“!

 

The superstar Eros Ramazzotti is considered as one of the most successful Italian musicians and his glorious career continues more than thirty years. He released 14 studio albums, one EP, three compilations, three live albums and 37 singles, and he has sold over 60 million copies worldwide. He has worked together with artists like Cher, Tina Turner, Andrea Bocelli, Patsy Kensit, Anastacia, Joe Cocker, Julio Iglesias, Lynn Davis, Ricardo Arjona, Luciano Pavarotti, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger  and Ricky Martin.

Vita Ce N’è it’s the title of the forthcoming new studio album from Eros Ramazzotti. The record will be released on November 23rd. Together with the album, the wourld tour of the artist will  kick off from Munich on February 17th 2019. During the tour, Eros will take across the 5 continents into some of the most magnificent show arenas.

In the world tour „Vita ce n`e’“, one of the biggest Italian music stars Eros Ramazzotti will visit Sofia. The Bulgarian fans will have the opportunity to enjoy his concert on October 3rd in Arena Armeec!

TICKETS
Tickets for the  EROS RAMAZZOTTI concert will be
at prices from 50 to 120 leva


Buy your tickets at all Eventim outlets, as well as online at www.eventim.bg

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria