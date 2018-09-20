Тhe American Superstar Lenny Kravitz is Coming to Bulgaria for One Amazing Show!

4TH MAY (Saturday), 2019, 20:00h

„Arena Armeec”

Regarded as one of the preeminent rock musicians of our time, Lenny Kravitz has transcended genre, style, race and class over the course of an over 25-year musical career. Revelling in the soul, rock and funk influences of the '60s and '70s, this writer, producer and multi-instrumentalist has won four consecutive Grammy® Awards, as well as set a record for the most wins in the “Best Male Rock Vocal Performance” category.

Since the arrival of Let Love Rule in 1989 until today, Lenny Kravitz has sold 40 million albums worldwide. Fellow icons from Madonna, Aerosmith, Prince, David Bowie, Mick Jagger, and Jay-Z to Drake, Avicii, and Alicia Keys have jumped at the chance to collaborate.

On September 7th 2018, the eleventh full-length studio album of the American superstar Raise Vibration was released, in which Kravitzremains a true original – he has a vibration of his own. He affirms, “My message is one of unity. From Let Love Rule to Raise Vibration if it motivates and inspires you, beautiful.”

Joined by longtime collaborator guitarist Craig Ross, who also engineered the album, Kravitz personally produced and performed everything from guitar, bass, drums, and piano to bongos, glockenspiel, Moog, Fender Rhodes, Coral Sitar, Kalimba, and more.

In conjunction with the release of his album Raise Vibration, Lenny Kravitz will kick off the third leg of his 2018 world tour, which started in Mexico, and will continue in Europe next year.

The Bulgarian fans of Lenny Kravitz will have the opportunity to enjoy the amazing show of the musician on May 4th 2019, in Arena Armeec, Sofia!

TICKETS

The tickets for the LENNY KRAVITZ concert will be

аt prices from 60 to 140 leva

Buy your tickets at all Eventim outlets

as well as online at www.eventim.bg

TICKETS GO ON SALE:

19th September (Wednesday) 2018 at 11:00h