Bulgaria will be Able to Export Second-hand Clothing to the Third World Under Certain Conditions

Bulgaria will be able to export "second hand" clothes to Third World countries if the textile waste collection system in our country develops. This was made clear by the words of Sirma Zheleva, a waste treatment expert in a second hand textile and clothes processing company. At the same time, second-hand clothes imported in our country may become more expensive if changes are adopted to the Waste Management Act, which create conditions for introducing a new tax on textiles and footwear, announced from the Second Hand Importing Clothing Association.



The Ministry of Environment and Water will try to understand by creating registers of textile and footwear manufacturers and importers in Bulgaria how much waste we discard.



The goal, according to the ministry, is to optimize the waste disposal system or, in other words, to recycle rather than pollute nature.



However, the change may lead to new charges for importers of second-hand clothing. Why is clear from the words of Sirma Zheleva, expert on waste treatment:



"From a legal and environmental point of view, once the clothes have passed through a re-use preparation process, those that are fit for reuse should be re-sold as clothing. Accordingly, garments that are collected in countries with a higher standard go to countries with a lower standard. "



Thus imported secondhand clothes in fact have the status of textile waste and importers will have to pay the so-called product charge, which will ensure their future disposal.



On the other hand, the Bulgarian garbage collection companies will be able to collect more clothes in Bulgaria and then export them to the third world.