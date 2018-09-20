Bulgaria Appointed Honorary Consul in the Dominican Republic

The Council of Ministers appoints Binka Kirilova Gotseva as Honorary Consul of Bulgaria in the Dominican Republic based in Punta Cana, the government's press office announced.



Binka Gotseva has her own business in the Dominican Republic.



Partner is a travel agency, hosting and serving mostly Bulgarian tourists in Punta Cana.



The appointment of Honorary Consul of Bulgaria in the Dominican Republic is expected to contribute to the promotion of bilateral relations in various spheres of mutual interest and to the expansion of the network of honorary consular officers abroad, the statement said.