Astronomical Fall Comes with Chilly Weather and Rain

Serious cooling awaits us next week - the weather will remind us of the coming autumn. Already in the first days from the northwest cold air will invade the Balkans, show the medium-term models of the time presented in "Darik Cafe".

By the end of this week, however, the weather will remain nice and with plenty of sunshine. Typical for autumn, it will be cool in the morning and evening hours, in places it is even possible to have mists and low clouds. However, daily thermometers are expected to reach 27-29 degrees.

As early as the 23rd of September, the astronomical autumn season prepares a cool surprise. Suddenly it will be cold, probably a Mediterranean cyclone will bring precipitation and gloomy weather across the country.

From the northwest, with wind gain, cold air will invade, it will be windy and temperatures will drop significantly by more than 10 degrees.

On Tuesday next week over Western and Central Bulgaria the daily temperatures will be between 9 and 14 degrees. Only in the East and the Black Sea weather will remain relatively warm, with temperatures slightly above 20 degrees.

This worsening of the weather, however, will be short. In the middle of next week, temperatures will gradually rise. Above the country, a mild and mostly sunny weather will return again.