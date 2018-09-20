UNESCO has Included Nesebar on its New Travel Site

Bulgaria: UNESCO has Included Nesebar on its New Travel Site

New site of the United Nations Scientific, Educational and Cultural Organization UNESCO for travels popularizes destinations, including the ancient town of Nesebar, the press center of Nesebar announced.


With the support of the European Union, the platform includes 34 destinations selected among World Heritage sites from 19 EU countries. The launch of the platform, developed with the support of National Geographic, coincides with the European Heritage Days celebrations.


The website "Visit World Heritage" is available from 15 September on European Heritage Days. The initiative encourages people to "travel differently, travel in more depth", beyond the main tourist destinations, to stay longer and to experience more from what the region can offer them.


The platform also invites tourists to travel through the four cultural heritage routes developed within the framework of the project - "Royal Europe", "Ancient Europe", "Romantic Europe" and "Underground Cultural Heritage".


The site visitworldheritage.com will also play a major role in attracting Chinese visitors to Europe during the 2018 EU-China Tourism Year initiative. It is available in English, Chinese and French.

Source: Dnevnik

