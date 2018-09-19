Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Met with the Bavarian Chief Public Prosecutor

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met with the Bavarian Chief Public Prosecutor Reinhard Roettle, who is on an official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov, the government's press office announced on 19th of September.

The focus of the talks was the opportunity to deepen cooperation in countering organised crime, corruption and terrorism.

Prime Minister Borissov briefed Roettle on Bulgaria’s efforts in the fight against smuggling, economic crimes and organised crime groups.