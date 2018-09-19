Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Met with the Bavarian Chief Public Prosecutor

Politics » DIPLOMACY | September 19, 2018, Wednesday // 17:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Met with the Bavarian Chief Public Prosecutor

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met with the Bavarian Chief Public Prosecutor Reinhard Roettle, who is on an official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov, the government's press office announced on 19th of September.

The focus of the talks was the opportunity to deepen cooperation in countering organised crime, corruption and terrorism.

Prime Minister Borissov briefed Roettle on Bulgaria’s efforts in the fight against smuggling, economic crimes and organised crime groups.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria