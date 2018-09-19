500 Terminals for e-vignettes will Operate Across Bulgaria from 2019

Electronic vignette stickers will be sold at 500 terminals in the country. Drivers will be able to buy them via a mobile application or through the Road Infrastructure Agency website. The first tests of the terminals were made in the presence of journalists yesterday, 18th of September, and the system will come into effect from the beginning of next year. Once the terminals start operating, special mobile teams will be introduced to monitor whether drivers buy vignettes.

The terminals will be located at petrol stations, points of the Road Infrastructure Agency and other places in the country.

Radoslav Nikolov from the Ministry of Regional Development presented the cars that will be used to control and check if the drivers bought vignettes.

Radoslav Nikolov, Ministry of Regional Development: They are technologically equipped with cameras, which in day and night mode can register passing cars and read their registration plates.

The vehicles are equipped with mobile computer that see the passing vehicles.

The system detects the vehicle number, it gets recognised by the system and it can be verified in the central component if a vignette fee has been paid for the vehicle. The information is sent in real time and it is verified whether the vignette is valid or not, Nikolov explained.