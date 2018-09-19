Three Injured After Car Ploughs Into Pedestrians in London
Detectives are investigating whether an incident in which a car hit pedestrians outside a mosque was an anti-Muslim attack.
Three people were struck by the vehicle outside the Al-Majlis Al-Hussaini Islamic centre in Cricklewood, north west London, as it sped away following a row, Scotland Yard said.
Two men in their 20s suffered minor injuries, and a man in his 50s is in hospital with a serious leg injury, police said.
The force said it is investigating reports the occupants of the car shouted “anti-Islamic taunts” after being asked to leave by security for drinking, using drugs and behaving anti-socially.
A statement from The Hussaini Organisation, which runs the centre, described the incident as a “suspected premeditated Islamophobic attack”.
“We are in deep shock at such an attack taking place on our community but remain proud to live in a diverse and tolerant society and as such we remain unintimidated,” the statement said.
