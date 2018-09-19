Complaint Against Public Procurement for National Health Information System

Sofia. A public procurement for the national health information system may be suspended due to a complaint to the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC), the Ministry of Health said. The complaint was filed on September 17 against the minister’s decision to launch the procurement. The complainant requested the suspension of the procedure, which will be done only after the ministry is informed of the initiation of proceedings by CPC. The ministry said it hopes that the complaint will not put at risk the implementation of the project.

