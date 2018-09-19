New BGN 35 Million for Hemus Motorway between Yablanitsa and Boaza
Sofia. The government has allocated an additional BGN 35.3 million for the construction of the 9.3-km section of Hemus motorway between Yablanitsa and Boaza. The money will cover payments for completed construction works and consultancy services. The construction of Hemus motorway, declared by the government as a priority, aims to speed up economic and social development in certain Bulgarian regions, the government press office said.
