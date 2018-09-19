Ministry of Culture to Inspect State of Buildings Declared Immovable Cultural Heritage in Sofia City Centre

Sofia. The Inspectorate for Protection of Cultural Heritage (IPCH) of the Ministry of Culture has begun inspections of the state of buildings declared immovable cultural heritage in the Sofia city centre, the Ministry of Culture told Focus News Agency.

In view of the large-scale infrastructure construction projects and repair works taking place on key boulevards, streets and public spaces in the central part of Sofia Municipality, the inspections aim to ensure that these buildings are well preserved, maintained and their appearance fits their status of valuable cultural properties. In the event of poor maintenance, the inspectors will issue citations with prescriptions and specific deadlines.

Focus News Agency