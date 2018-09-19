Three Workers Injured in Elevator Accident at Auto Glass Company in Burgas

Burgas. Three workers have been injured in an elevator accident at an auto glass company, there is no threat to their lives, said the Burgas Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior. The report about the incident was received around 08:58 am today. The police were notified about an accident having taken place at an auto glass company located in the Southern Industrial Zone, where a hoist used for glass transport fell from about 4 metres, injuring three workers. They were taken to the Emergency Centre at the university hospital, one of them with a broken heel from the fall, and the other two with cuts on their legs from the broken glass. According to initial information, the injuries of all three workers are non-life-threatening.

