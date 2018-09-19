The Bulgarian Government Negotiates with Big Retailers About them Selling Bread without Profit

Sofia. The authorities are negotiating with major retailers in Bulgaria with a request to sell bread without profits for themselves, Minister of Agriculture Rumen Porodzanov told Nova TV, commenting on recent price increases in several cities. The main reasons are higher wheat prices and increased minimum wages, bread makers have said.

“The idea now is that the margin might cover only scrap and retailer costs. So far I have received such assurances because retailers themselves are price regulators,” said Porodzanov.

The authorities are also in talks with retailers on cheese, sold to final consumers with margins of about 30%, the minister said.

Focus News Agency