The Bulgarian Government Negotiates with Big Retailers About them Selling Bread without Profit

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 19, 2018, Wednesday // 14:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Government Negotiates with Big Retailers About them Selling Bread without Profit

Sofia. The authorities are negotiating with major retailers in Bulgaria with a request to sell bread without profits for themselves, Minister of Agriculture Rumen Porodzanov told Nova TV, commenting on recent price increases in several cities. The main reasons are higher wheat prices and increased minimum wages, bread makers have said.
“The idea now is that the margin might cover only scrap and retailer costs. So far I have received such assurances because retailers themselves are price regulators,” said Porodzanov.
The authorities are also in talks with retailers on cheese, sold to final consumers with margins of about 30%, the minister said.

Focus News Agency

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria