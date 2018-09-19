Bulgarian President Signs Decree to Release Interior Ministry's Chief Secretary from Office

Sofia. After the submission of the necessary documents in line with the coordination procedure for presidential decrees, the head of state has signed the decree for Ministry of Interior Secretary General Mladen Marinov to step down, the president’s press office told Focus News Agency.

Following the signing of the decree, tomorrow the Parliament is expected to vote on the resignation of: Nikolay Nankov as Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Ivaylo Moskovski as Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications and Valentin Radev as Minister of Interior. They will likely be replaced by, respectively, Petya Avramova, Rosen Zhelyazkov and Mladen Marinov.