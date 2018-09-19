Bulgarian Arrested In Curaçao For Extradition to Germany

WILLEMSTAD - The man Y.N. (1982, Bulgaria) was arrested in Curaçao. This in the context of an extradition request from the Federal Republic of Germany.

N. has served a prison sentence in Curaçao in connection with skimming. On the last day of his prison sentence on Friday, September 14, 2018, he was detained on the orders of the Attorney General (PG) of Curaçao, Sint Maarten and the BES islands with a view to extradition. In the meantime, the man has been brought before a magistrate (RC) for the so-called regularity test.

N. has to serve a prison sentence in Germany for a skimming case (forgery of payment cards, forgery of documents and computer fraud). This in accordance with a German criminal conviction of 24 February 2014, offenses committed in the city of Erfurt in 2013.

This extradition process is in an initial phase. In a later case the Court handles the request, resulting in an advice for the Governor, who takes the final decision in all requests for extradition.

 

 

