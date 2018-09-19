3D Art Festival in Bulgaria Highlighted by Volleyball Illustrations

Volleyball isn’t only taking over the sporting stage in Bulgaria as they co-host the 2018 FIVB World Championships, but it’s had a direct impact on the art world as well.

The Bulgarian city of Ruse was covered in colorful 3D volleyball pictures for the World Championships during the international street art festival “3D – Ace & Games.”

The second annual festival was opened by the director of the office for Culture and Education in the Ruse municipality, Irena Petrova, who according to euscoop.com said, “Today, Ruse isn’t just volleyball. Today Ruse draws volleyball.”

The festival highlighted eight artists from Bulgaria, Italy, Serbia and Mexico who, inspired by the world championships, created multiple illustrations of volleyball stars from the ongoing tournament.

This photo, posted to the FIVB website, shows Bulgarian libero Teodor Salparov diving onto the ground in attempts to defend the ball. A total of five 3D drawings were created as part of the festival. Other photos include a pair of 3D broken glasses that are shattered by a volleyball, a volleyball shattering a television set, a baby flying away from a volleyball-balloon, and a volleyball splashing into a river.

To get a closer look at all the artwork, visit the Association of Art “Art Universe” facebook page here. Art Universe organizes the event alongside the Ruse municipality.

Ruse, Bulgaria is currently hosting Pool B in the tournament, a pool comprised of Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, France and the Netherlands.